PM arrives in U.S. to attend APEC meeting

Prime Minister and Finance Minister Srettha Thavisin has arrived in San Francisco, USA to attend the APEC Leaders’ Meeting 2023.

He arrived at the San Francisco international airport around 2:00 PM on November 12, local time, approximately 15 hours behind Thailand, to prepare for the 30th Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders’ Meeting.







On the following day, he has scheduled meetings with major U.S. private sector representatives, including executives from Tesla, HP, and ADI.

In addition to attending the Land Bridge project seminar and exploring business opportunities, the Prime Minister plans to use this opportunity to invite investors to participate in the Land Bridge project, which will connect the Pacific and Indian Oceans.







During the trip, the Prime Minister will deliver a speech, engage with students at Stanford University, and hold discussions with the Thai community representatives in San Francisco before departing for Thailand.

The return to Suvarnabhumi International Airport is planned for Sunday, November 19 at 7:00 AM local time. (TNA)



























