Thailand prepares for upcoming ‘30th Mekong River Commission’ summit in Seim Reap Nov 24

The Thai government is gearing up for the 30th Mekong River Commission (MRC) meeting and the 28th Development Partners Consultative Group Meeting, scheduled to take place in Seim Reap, Cambodia, on November 24.

Deputy Prime Minister Somsak Thepsutin announced that the Cabinet will soon review and approve the framework and composition of the Thai delegation for these crucial meetings.







On November 8, the Thai National Mekong Committee, chaired by Somsak, convened to discuss the delegation’s structure and the selection criteria for the new CEO of the MRC Secretariat. The Office of the National Water Resources (ONWR) has been tasked with proposing the delegation’s framework to the Cabinet.

In an effort to broaden expertise and perspectives, the committee approved a proposal to include representatives from the Hydro Informatics Institute and the Department of Climate Change and Environment in the delegation.







ONWR Secretary-General Dr Surasee Kittimongkol highlighted that the meeting addressed the current and expected conditions of the Mekong River. Discussions also included the progress of a memorandum of understanding on water resources management being developed between the ONWR and Laos’ Natural Resources and Environment Ministry, which is being expedited. (NNT)



























