Bangkok Siam Square shopping hub now free of overhead cables

The well-known Siam Square shopping district is now a lively walking street free of overhead cables after undergoing a major facelift. The area now serves as the city’s latest shopping and recreational space, featuring live performances from various performers.

Siam Square has long been an important landmark of Bangkok, serving as a shopping hub for fashion and lifestyle items for both locals and tourists.







The relocation of utility wires into underground tunnels began in 2020, undertaken by the Property Management of Chulalongkorn University, the Metropolitan Electricity Authority, and telecom partners.

This year, the area has received a major push to become a key walking street in Bangkok, with open spaces for students and young performers to express themselves. From Friday to Sunday, stages and performance spaces are open for singers, musicians and dancers to show off their skills following an extended hiatus due to the pandemic.





With Thailand now completely open to travelers, Siam Square has become a popular tourist attraction due to its lively and engaging vibe. Those wishing to perform in the area can simply register online. (NNT)

































