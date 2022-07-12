Pattaya chef trades in apron for “Khanom Krok” cart

A former hotel chef traded in his apron for a motorbike and found fortune selling Khanom Krok mini pancakes around Pattaya.

Chan Supharat cuts a distinctive profile on his sidecar pancake cart, driving around the city in a white dress shirt and tie. He said the attire makes him memorable among previous customers.







Instead of working as an assistant chef, he makes a variety of mini rice pancakes with coconut milk, selling them for 25 baht a serving.

Khanom Krok is a Thai delicacy made from rice, coconut milk and sugar, cooked in a clay pan with round indentations, creating little cups of desert that is crisp on the outside and soft, warm and custardy on the inside.

Parked in front of Tukcom on South Road July 8, Chan said that, despite the small price of his product, he has saved a lot of money and paid off 2 million baht in debt. Unlike many people over the past two years, he wasn’t laid off from his hotel. He simply quit because of his love of “Khanom Krok”.





























