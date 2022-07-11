Call scam gangs busted in Cambodia, sent to Thailand for prosecution

The Ministry of Digital Economy and Society (DES) and the Police Cyber Task Force (PCT) asked Cambodian authorities to arrest 74 suspects from four big call scam gangs and they will be repatriated for prosecution in Thailand.

The arrests had happened before DES Minister Chaiwut Thanakamanusorn and deputy national police chief Pol Gen Damrongsak Kittipraphat visited Phnaom Penh today for the signing of a Thai-Cambodian memorandum of understanding on the suppression of call scams and cybercrime with the Cambodian government.







In the visit, the Thai delegation followed up the arrest of the 74 suspects who were being prosecuted for crime in Cambodia including illegal immigration. After the prosecution, Cambodia would repatriate the suspects through Sa Kaeo province, said Pol Gen Damrongsak who is also the PCT director.





Pol Gen Damrongsak said he and PCT officers would receive the suspects in Sa Kaeo.

Police had warrants for the arrest of 237 call scam suspects and already arrested 138 of them. Police were coordinating the arrest of the 99 other suspects, Pol Gen Damrongsak said. (TNA)

































