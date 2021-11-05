Bangkok schools to start new term with high rates of complete vaccination among students

Schools under the jurisdiction of the Office of the Basic Education Commission this week commenced with the new school term by holding classes either completely on-site or using a mixed approach of on-site and online learning. On November 15, 109 secondary schools under the jurisdiction of the Bangkok City Hall will start their second term after achieving high rates of complete Covid vaccination among students and teachers.







Bangkok Governor Pol. Maj. Gen. Aswin Kwanmuang said many students at the Matthayom level in schools under the jurisdiction of the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) were now inoculated against COVID-19. Up to 34,287 students or 92% of the student body gave their consent for vaccination.



So far, 3,173 students or 76% of those who consented at the Matthayom 4-6 levels have received two doses of the vaccine. 27,039 students or 90% of those who consented at the Matthayom 1-3 levels have been given one dose and will receive their second dose from November 8-10. The BMA will also be administering shots to students who recently consented and those who missed out on the previous rounds of vaccination.







According to the governor, 96% of teachers and 94% of school personnel at BMA-run schools have already received their second shot.

Students at all 109 BMA-run schools that hold classes at the Matthayom level will be starting the new school term on November 15.

All schools that open must have passed disease control evaluation and carry out a measure known as ‘Sandbox: Safety Zone in School.’ Each day school must also implement another set of measures known as 6-6-7.







Schools nationwide are required to possess a response plan for addressing confirmed Covid cases or individuals at high risk of contracting the disease. ATK tests are also to be issued periodically. (NNT)



























