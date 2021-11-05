Thailand prepares to tackle PM 2.5 airborne dust issue this cold season

In anticipation of the resurgence of the PM 2.5 airborne dust issue this cold season, the National Environment Board is preparing a communications plan to encourage the public to participate in fighting air pollution.

Prime Minister’s Office Permanent Secretary Thirapat Prayoonsithi chaired a meeting of a National Environment Board subcommittee on communicating efforts to address air pollution, which was attended by Pollution Control Department director-general Athapol Charoenshunsa and representatives from relevant agencies such as the Public Relations Department. The meeting was held via video conference.







Mr. Thirapat said those at the meeting acknowledged the draft of an ad hoc plan to address the airborne dust problem, which differs significantly from previous plans. The draft plan empowers local agencies to proactively tackle the air pollution issue and drive relevant work and build on the national agenda on climate change as well as on the commitments made by the prime minister at the recent COP26 summit.



The permanent secretary said reports indicate that Thailand has been able to limit its greenhouse gas emissions satisfactorily, but the next phase of work will be more demanding.

Public Relations Department Deputy Director-General Sudruetai Loetkasem elaborated on the subcommittee’s public relations plan, saying “air pollution” will be the choice word as the phrase sums up the big picture of dangerous pollution. This was a change from last year’s plan and was aimed at using easy to understand language to encourage the public to give its cooperation. (NNT)







































