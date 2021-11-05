Thai PM admires young generation in protecting the world from climate change

Thailand’s Prime Minister admires Thai youth climate leaders participating in this year’s Youth4Climate event, encouraging the young generation to help protect the world from climate change.

Thai youth climate leaders Phatteeya Yongsanguanchai and Aminta Permpoonwiwat, met with Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha at the government house. The two young climate advocates took part in this year’s Youth4Climate: Driving Ambition event.







Mr Anucha Burapachaisri, Deputy Secretary on political affairs to the Prime Minister, said the two young climate leaders have been selected from some 8,700 applicants around the world for this event.

The two joined some 400 youth climate leaders from around the world in Milan, Italy, on 28-30 September to present their ideas and suggestions on climate issues.



The Prime Minister said the government has drafted plans and set up committees to address climate change and other environmental issues, with a goal to achieve concrete outcomes.

The Thai government is looking to cut down greenhouse gas emissions by minimizing farm burning and promoting electromobility.

Thailand currently emits 0.7% of globally emitted greenhouse gases, particularly from the agricultural sector, the industrial sector, traffic, and chemicals.







The Youth4Climate event this year was organized by the UN Secretary General’s Envoy on Youth and the Government of Italy. It was held as a precursor to the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference in Glasgow, Scotland. (NNT)



























