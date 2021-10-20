Bangkok Sandbox ready as 70% population are fully vaccinated

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) reported that 70.63% of people in the capital received their second COVID-19 vaccine dose.







Bangkok deputy governor Sophon Phisutthiwong said the BMA was ready for the government’s country reopening policy and would report its Bangkok Sandbox measures for the reopening to the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration on Oct 20.



As of 10pm on Oct 18, 8,132,826 people received their first COVID-19 vaccine jab, forming 105.63% of the Bangkok population, and 5,437,553 people had their second dose, accounting for 70.63%. BMA expects 80% of its people would receive their second vaccine dose within Oct 30.







Meanwhile, the Department of Disease Control said it delivered 4.5 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine made by Pfizer for inoculation with students. The amount is enough for the administration of the first vaccine dose for students before the next school term begins on Nov 1. The department will allocate the second doses for inoculation in 3-4 weeks after the first jabs. (TNA)



























