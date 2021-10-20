Foreigners can enter Thailand via 17 provinces starting Nov 1

Factors are being considered by Thai officials regarding the country reopening on the 1st of November to fully vaccinated tourists without quarantine, including the capacity of the public health system to control the pandemic, vaccination coverage, and guidelines for accepting international visitors. However, the CCSA has also recapped the existing channels for entry into the kingdom as follows:







– Thai and foreign nationals who have not been fully vaccinated may enter Thailand but will have to undergo alternative quarantine



– Thai and foreign nationals who are fully vaccinated may enter Thailand via the 'Sandbox' schemes which currently include 4 provinces and will be expanded to 17 provinces on the 1st of November (NNT)




























