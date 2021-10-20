Local travelers may need proof for inter-provincial trips in Thailand

Transport Minister Saksayam Chidchob said the ministry will discuss with the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) whether to impose the same travel requirements that are being used for foreign tourists on domestic travelers.







Under the measures, all domestic travelers may require a negative COVID-19 RT-PCR test result of no more than 72 hours before departure and two shots of COVID-19 vaccine.



Mr. Saksayam cited that the same strict health measures should be imposed upon both local residents and foreign tourists to ensure safety and prevent the spread of the disease when the country reopens.







Initially, these measures may be enforced only for long-distance interprovincial trips via planes, trains or buses. (NNT)



























