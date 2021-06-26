Bangkok runs out of hospital beds, patients with mild symptoms to self-care at home

Thailand’s Public Health Ministry plans a new approach for coping with the severe COVID-19 outbreak, which has seen over 200,000 cases since April this year.

According to Deputy Public Health Minister Satit Pitutacha, COVID-19 patients suffering only mild symptoms might have to self-care at home, under a close monitoring system set up by medical staff, as the situation is getting worse due to insufficient hospital beds in the capital.







The reduction of new infections requires urgent action, including preventing the movements of migrant workers, having a mass vaccination campaign for targeted groups and establishing ICU rooms in field hospitals.



Mr. Satit added that the ministry and its partners are going to set up field hospitals with 50 beds in ICU rooms at a private hospital, Thammasat University Hospital, Ramathibodi Hospital and Vajira Hospital, within seven days, and medical staff from other areas and newly graduated doctors will staff them. (NNT)



















