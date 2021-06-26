Pattaya motorbike driver’s neck slashed by dangling cables

A woman motorbike driver was almost killed when slashed by electric cables drooped across the road.

Miss Nillikanon Jitsom, 17, told reporters that she did not see the cables on the night of June 24 as she was driving home along a dark road between Soi Khao Talo in South Pattaya and Soi Kophai.







Nillikanon said, “I did not see the black cables that were slung across the road. I drove hard into them, slashing my neck. I reached up to grab the cable, which was strangling me and causing me to lose control of my motorbike. I crashed onto the road.”

Fortunately, a passing driver stopped to assist her and send her to a hospital for treatment.



Nillikanon’s brain, neck and body were checked to determine the extent of her injuries. During treatment she complained of dizziness and nausea.

After three hours of treatment, the doctors determined that her injuries were not life-threatening and allowed her to go home.

Initially, Nillikanon put this accident down to bad luck, but after having recovered from the shock, she decided to bring her horrifying experience to the attention of the authorities. She called the press to explain her ordeal.

She said, “The authorities must take responsibility for this negligence. There are too many incidents from unmarked holes in the roads and unchecked cables hanging sloppily across streets which are extremely hazardous to motorists and pedestrians. I request that they spend more time inspecting our roads and communities and do everything in their power to ensure the safety and wellbeing of the people driving and walking in Pattaya.

“I and possibly many motorbike drivers could have been killed,” she said.

























