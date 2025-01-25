Bangkok remains blanketed in fine dust pollution, red-level air quality warnings in multiple areas

BANGKOK, Thailand – Bangkok remains blanketed in PM2.5 fine dust pollution, with red-level air quality warnings indicating hazardous health impacts in 26 areas in the morning (Jan 25). Nong Chok District recorded the highest PM2.5 levels. Residents are advised to avoid outdoor activities and wear protective masks when venturing outside.

According to the Bangkok Air Quality Information Center, the latest PM2.5 measurements (taken between 5:00–7:00 AM) ranged from 55.5 to 96.1 µg/m³, with the city’s average at 73.5 µg/m³. Although there is a slight downward trend, PM2.5 levels in 23 areas remain above the hazardous threshold of 75.1 µg/m³.







The areas with the highest PM2.5 levels include:

Nong Chok Park, Nong Chok District: 96.1 µg/m³

Lat Krabang (in front of Nakhonaphiban Hospital): 94.0 µg/m³

Bueng Kum District Office: 93.4 µg/m³

Nong Chok District Office: 93.1 µg/m³

Khan Na Yao (intersection of Suan Siam and Ramintra Roads): 92.2 µg/m³

Other affected areas include Min Buri, Khlong Sam Wa, Bang Na, Nong Khaem, and Thawi Watthana, with PM2.5 levels exceeding safe limits.



Weather Conditions and Outlook

Meteorological data predicts weak air circulation combined with surface-level temperature inversion from January 25–26, limiting the dispersion of pollutants. A slight improvement is expected from January 27–28 due to better air circulation. However, pollution levels may rise again afterward.

Authorities urge the public to monitor air quality updates, limit outdoor exposure, and adopt preventive measures to protect their health. (TNA)

































