AmCham empowers scholarship recipients with dynamic workshops at Bangkok Orientation Camp

BANGKOK, Thailand – The American Chamber of Commerce in Thailand Foundation (ATF) welcomed its 2024-2025 scholarship recipients during a vibrant two-day orientation camp in Bangkok, held from January 20 to 22. Designed to inspire and prepare students for their educational journeys, the event featured workshops and activities aimed at equipping participants with essential life skills and practical insights as they transition to universities and vocational schools across Thailand.

Heidi Gallant, Vice President of the ATF and Executive Director of the American Chamber of Commerce in Thailand (AMCHAM), emphasized the significance of the initiative: “Our ATF Scholarship program, alongside the orientation and career camps, empowers students with the tools they need to navigate their educational and professional paths. AMCHAM member companies play a crucial role in raising funds, providing resources for impactful workshops, and generously sponsoring goody bags for the students.”







The camp featured dynamic workshops conducted by AMCHAM member companies, each designed to enhance personal and professional development. Highlights included:

Ice-Breaker Activities by Nathapong Saelim of Dale Carnegie, fostering teamwork and communication skills.

CPR Training by First Aid Training Bangkok, equipping students with life-saving techniques.

Digital Literacy and AI Awareness by Petcharat Keawsuttha and Natthapong Rattanaprasart of HP Thailand, addressing the role of generative AI in academia and its practical applications beyond the classroom.

DrinkiQ Workshop by Shutchada Chandrangsu of Diageo, emphasizing the risks of excessive alcohol consumption and safety strategies.

Designing the Life of Your Dreams with Ikigai by Samantha Lauver-Marion from AIHM & Minor Education, encouraging students to explore their purpose and passions.

Participants praised the workshops for their relevance and impact. Chutikan Phatthasathienchai, a student from Lamphun College of Agriculture and Technology, shared, “As a hill tribe descendant from the North, visiting Bangkok for the first time was nerve-wracking. But I not only received a warm welcome from the ATF team, I also had the pleasure of meeting friends from universities and vocational colleges across the country.”

Students also highlighted the camp’s inclusivity and seamless organization. Natthawut Khaderee from Walailak University, Tai Saichan from Khon Kaen University, and Sarawoot Promwijit from Prince of Songkhla University expressed gratitude for the enriching sessions and well-organized facilities. Sarawoot noted, “This is more than a camp. It’s a journey—a source of essential knowledge gained from incredible sessions with experts from AIHM, Diageo, HP, and CPR training. It’s an experience I will truly cherish.”







In 2024, the ATF raised over 3 million baht to support 84 deserving students. For 2025, the foundation aims to expand its impact by supporting 100 students, empowering Thailand’s future leaders. Through its investment in education and skill-building, the ATF is not only transforming individual lives but also strengthening the country’s skilled labor force, vital for sustainable growth and development.

Focused on supporting disadvantaged students, the ATF provides access to academic, vocational, and professional opportunities. Through strategic partnerships with AMCHAM member companies, the foundation equips recipients with the skills they need to excel academically, professionally, and within their communities.













































