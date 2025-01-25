Thai woman arrested for luring victims into forced prostitution in the UAE

SAMUT PRAKAN, Thailand – Police from the Anti-Trafficking in Persons Division have arrested a 54-year-old woman for allegedly luring Thai women into prostitution in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and forcing them to repay travel costs of 70,000 Baht each.

The suspect, identified as Mrs. Saengyad, was arrested at a karaoke bar in Samut Prakan province after investigators found she had tricked three Thai women into traveling to Abu Dhabi for work at a massage parlor, promising high earnings and a steady flow of customers. She assured them that all travel expenses would be covered.







Upon arrival in the UAE, the victims had their passports confiscated, were confined to the premises 24/7, and were coerced into selling sex to pay off the travel fees. After three days of forced prostitution, one of the victims managed to escape and sought help at the Thai consulate.

When questioned, the suspect admitted to arranging the women’s travel but claimed she did not know the victims would be forced into prostitution. Authorities have charged Mrs. Saengyad with human trafficking-related offenses. (TNA)

































