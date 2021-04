The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) has released a list of 21 restaurants and bars in eight districts of Bangkok warning people that if they went there after 22 March they could be at risk.







Please visit http://bkkcovid19.bangkok.go.th or call the hotline 02-203-2393, 02-203-2396, 02-203-2883 or use the QR code for self-assessment. (NNT)