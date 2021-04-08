Motorcyclist plunges into unmarked construction hole on South Pattaya Road

A Burmese motorcyclist was injured after driving into a poorly marked hole left in the road by construction crews.

The unnamed 27-year-old suffered a cut to the face and scratches in the April 7 crash on Soi Mityon. He was treated at the scene and refused to go to the hospital.







Witnesses said the driver was speeding down the soi and had just turned on to South Road when he plunged into the open trench that had neither lights nor barriers.

Four different construction projects are in progress on South Road with open holes and detours plaguing locals for months. City hall has promised to finish the roadwork by Songkran.

















