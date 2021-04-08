Pattaya tourism leaders fret over new Covid-19 outbreak

Chonburi (& Pattaya) not changed from yellow to orange

Pattaya tourism officials fear a new coronavirus outbreak in Bangkok will lead to mass hotel cancellations over Songkran.







Thanet Supornsahatrangsi of the Chonburi Tourism Industry Council said April 7 that proposals to move the province from a “yellow” to “orange” coronavirus surveillance zone would affect tourism.



The Center for Covid-19 Situation Administration on April 7 decided not to change any color designations anywhere, and Thanet admitted there had not been a noticeable number of cancellations.



Current bookings have Pattaya hotels up to 70 percent for the April 10-15 holiday break.

The CCSA said it is monitoring the new outbreak daily and could change its mind about zone colors. Thanet said the situation remains delicate and fears a surge in cases could wash out Pattaya’s dry Songkran.















