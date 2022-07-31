Bangkok ready for Chao Phraya River overflows during August high tides

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) has assured the public that preparations have been made to handle Chao Phraya River overflows during high tides from this week to the beginning of next month.

According to the Office of National Water Resources, high tides of 1.90 to 2.10 meters above sea level are expected in Nonthaburi, SamutPrakan, and Bangkok from Thursday to Monday. The report follows the Royal Irrigation Department’s announcement that the Chao Phraya Dam in Chai Nat province will discharge more water next month as a result of recent heavy rainfall in the Northern region.







Bangkok governor ChadchartSittipunt stated that the BMA is working to plug the 20 gaps in the city’s flood wall spanning 88 kilometers across Bangkok, adding that the BMA has been given a budget to fill 13 gaps with sandbags to prepare for possible flooding.

Chadchart said there are vulnerable areas susceptible to floods during high tides. He noted, however, that officials are working to the best of their effort to prevent flooding in these locations while mentioning assistance provided by the army to unclog the drainage system in various canals.





The Bangkok governor stated that the water flowing in the Chao Phraya River is currently 1,200 cubic meters (m³) per second, which is considered normal given that the amount of water deemed critical and causing the Chao Phraya River to overflow is around 2,000 m³. Nevertheless, he has instructed officials to monitor the gap between flood walls and to be prepared for any emergency situation. (NNT)































