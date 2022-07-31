Thai electronic product exports to increase 4.1% this year

Exports of Thai electronic products are expected to increase by about 4.1% this year, despite the economic slowdown and semiconductor shortage.

The forecast was reported by Siam Commercial Bank’s Economic Intelligence Center (EIC) and represents a slowdown from the 16.5 percent increase in 2021. That year, Thailand’s economy earned roughly 4.2 billion US dollars from electronic product exports, fueled by demand for electronics and computer parts as a result of online education and work-from-home trends.







The Center noted that while demand for electronic parts remains high, exports are still affected by the global economic slowdown and semiconductor shortage. Additionally, some nations are maintaining trade controls and regulations, further slowing Thai exports in the electronic products sector. (NNT)

































