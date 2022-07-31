Thailand expects peak tourist season as foreign countries ease travel restrictions

The government has instructed aviation-related departments and agencies to prepare for the surge of tourist arrivals during the fourth quarter of this year, which is the peak tourist season for Thailand.

According to Transport Minister Saksayam Chidchob, the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) and the Airports of Thailand (AoT) have been told to prepare for the upcoming tourist season, in which the number of arrivals is expected to rise after the easing of travel restrictions in many countries.







To alleviate financial burdens for airline operators, the Civil Aviation Commission (CAC) has agreed to extend financial measures for airlines operating flights to and from Thailand for another quarter. These measures include a 50% discount on landing and parking for domestic and international flights and a waiver for airlines suspending operations. An agreement has also been reached to increase the credit terms for the payment of the regulatory fee levied on inbound and outbound flights from 15 to 90 days and to postpone the fine for late payments.







The Transport Minister stated that preparations should be made using experience from other countries that are currently dealing with a surge in passenger arrivals. Flight delays and cancellations have occurred in many countries as a result of aviation personnel shortages caused by layoffs from the Covid-19 pandemic, affecting the recovery of the tourism industry and economy in these countries.



According to reports, 1.08 million international visitors arrived in Thailand between January 1 and May 20. The number is expected to rise to 6 million in the second quarter, thenslow down in the third quarter before rapidly increasing in the fourth quarter, when the country’s peak tourist season begins.(NNT)

































