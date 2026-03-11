Bangkok ranked No. 1 city in Asia for 2026 by DestinAsian readers

BANGKOK, Thailand – The Thai government on Wednesday welcomed Bangkok’s ranking as the top city in Asia for 2026, reinforcing the country’s position as a premier global travel destination.

Deputy Government Spokesperson Airin Phanrit stated that the Thai capital secured the No. 1 spot in the “Best Cities in Asia 2026” category of the Readers’ Choice Awards, organized by luxury travel magazine DestinAsian. Bangkok outperformed other major hubs, including Tokyo and Singapore, which ranked second and third respectively.

The magazine attributed the top ranking to Bangkok’s “dynamic contrast,” noting a seamless blend of cultural roots—such as historic temples—with modern luxury malls and skyscrapers. This appeal is further bolstered by the city’s status as a world-class culinary capital, offering a spectrum of dining experiences ranging from globally renowned street food to innovative fine dining.

Furthermore, Bangkok’s success is driven by its diverse travel offerings, which include a wide array of accommodations from boutique stays to ultra-luxury hotels, alongside vibrant arts and nightlife scenes. Central to its charm is the city’s “Land of Smiles” hospitality, characterized by high service standards across all levels of the tourism industry, from local transport to five-star establishments.







“This ranking reaffirms Thailand’s potential,” Ms. Airin said, noting that Bangkok continues to captivate travelers with its unique mix of ancient landmarks like the Grand Palace and the lively urban energy of sites such as Khao San Road. (TNA)



































