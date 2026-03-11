Rare dugong courtship filmed in Trang waters signals healthy marine ecosystem

TRANG, Thailand – The Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation (DNP) has released rare footage of dugongs engaging in natural courtship in Trang province. The sighting indicates a healthy marine ecosystem and highlights the success of ongoing conservation efforts for rare marine species.

DNP Director-General Athapol Charoenshunsa reported that on March 10, 2026, officials from the Marine National Park Research Center No. 3 (Trang) used drones to survey the dugong population near the Khao Ba Na canal. During high tide, the team observed a healthy male and female dugong displaying natural courtship and mating behavior.

Physical monitoring identified distinct markings on both animals: the male had a scar above the left base of its tail, and the female had barnacles attached in a hook-like pattern. This event provides important evidence of the effectiveness of habitat management and protection strategies in the area.

In response to this discovery, the DNP has increased surveillance and regulations on human activities, including tourism and fishing, to prevent disturbances during the dugongs’ breeding periods. The department remains committed to working with local communities to ensure Thai waters are a safe and sustainable sanctuary for endangered marine life. (NNT)



































