Thai Navy coordinates rescue after cargo ship attacked near Strait of Hormuz

BANGKOK, Thailand – The Royal Thai Navy (RTN) is working with Omani authorities to rescue 23 Thai crew members after their cargo ship was attacked near the Strait of Hormuz on Wednesday.

RTN Spokesperson Rear Admiral Parach Rattanachaiyapan stated that the Thai-registered bulk carrier Mayuree Naree, owned by Precious Shipping PCL, was attacked at approximately 11:00 a.m. local time. The 30,000-ton vessel had departed from Khalifa Port in the United Arab Emirates earlier that morning.

Following the report, the RTN Operations Center immediately triggered international maritime security protocols. Liaison officers stationed with the Combined Maritime Forces (CMF) coordinated with the Thai Embassy in Muscat to request urgent assistance from the Omani Navy.

Currently, 20 Thai crew members have been rescued and safely transported to the city of Khasab, Oman. Omani forces are in the process of rescuing the remaining three sailors. The Navy continues to monitor the situation closely as the cause of the attack remains under investigation. (TNA)




































