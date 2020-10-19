Bangkok pro-democracy rallies end peacefully on Sunday

The Oct 18 rallies in Bangkok and many provinces were peaceful and orderly while an investigation into a scuffle at the Bang Na intersection is under way, said the government’s centre for jointly resolving serious emergency situations.







Deputy Bangkok Police Chief, Pol Maj Gen Piya Tawaichai said the protests erupted on Sunday at more than 20 locations in the capital and provinces, including the Victory Monument, Asok intersection, Future Park Rangsit and the Bang Na intersection.

A scuffle occurred at the Bang Na intersection after the rally was announced to end and protesters were leaving the site. An unknown group of people tried to damage a police booth after some street lights went out.



The police are investigating the case and inspecting the damage. A legal action will be taken against those who caused damage to the state property, he said.

Pol Col Krissana Pattanacharoen, deputy police spokesman said the demonstrations breached the Emergency Decree. He also warned that dissemination of fake news and misleading information is punishable by up to two years in prison and a maximum fine of 40,000 baht.

The action also violates the Computer Act and offenders are liable to a prison term of up to five years and/or fine up to 100,000 baht.

Meanwhile, officials from the Public Health Ministry’s Department of Medical Science will hold a press briefing today to clarify that the blue-coloured water, fired from the water canon at the protesters at the Pathunwan intersection on Oct 16 contains no hazardous substance. (TNA)











