Colors of East festival returns Oct. 22-25

The Colors of the East festival returns to Pattaya Beach for the 13th year Oct. 22-25, offering Thai tourists fresh seafood and live music.

Chonburi Deputy Gov. Wiwat Mahapolsirikul chaired an Oct. 7 planning meeting with officials from Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat provinces, as well as Pattaya administrators, mapping out plans for traffic and security.









Colors of the East, organized each year by the four Eastern Seaboard provinces, aims to give the public an opportunity to experience the culture of Chonburi, Rayong, Chantaburi and Trat. Each festival has featured 120-200 booths selling locally made products, cooked meals and fresh seafood while travel agents hawk package tours to the East.

The number of booths to be offered this year was not disclosed.

