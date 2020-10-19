Thailand upgrades farms to produce export quality durian

Thailand’s southern province of Yala and the Pid Thong Lang Phra Foundation have encouraged durian farmers to turn to intensive farming to produce high quality durian for export next season.







Durian yields of more than 1,200 tons, worth more than a hundred million baht in Yala this year generated good income for many durian farmers, especially from the end of June until September when the biggest number of Yala durians are marketed.

Durians of AB export grade cost 102 baht per kilogram on average. Grade C durians cost 92 baht per kilogram. Some vendors however, offer a higher purchase price. The average price of quality durian is 97 baht per kilogram in remote areas such as Than To district and Bannang Sata district.









Meanwhile, Yala and the Pid Thong Lang Phra Foundation have organized a project to enhance the efficiency of quality fruit production in accordance with His Majesty the late King’s teaching, or quality durian project 2021 to encourage farmers to turn to intensive farming to produce quality durian of export grade next season. The project is being supported by a large number of durian farmers.



Mr Worachet Phromophas, Deputy Governor of Yala, said today the quality durian project focuses on the use of His Majesty the late King’s teaching to solve problems faced by durian farmers by developing the quality of durians which are a local fruit, along with managing businesses with a good manufacturing process. (NNT)











