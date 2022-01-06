Bangkok prepares 25,000 beds and medical personnel to handle new Covid-19 outbreak

Bangkok has prepared medical facilities and isolation centers to address new cases of Covid-19 patients, with more than 25,000 beds in, hospitals, field hospitals, and hospitels.

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) has set up facilities and prepared medical personnel to handle the number of Covid-19 cases that are anticipated to increase from events during the New Year holidays.







According to reports from the Department of Medical Services, a total of 25,345 beds have been prepared by officials to take of infected patients, with 2,922 in hospitals, 2,898 at field hospitals, and 19,525 beds from hospitels around Bangkok.



40 Community Isolation Centers with a total of 5,066 beds have been established by the BMA to help Covid-19 patients. Three of these centers are currently open, with 50 patients receiving treatment, while other facilities are on standby and ready to provide assistance within 24 hours to three days if needed. (NNT)



























