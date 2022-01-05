Pattaya mall to offer free antigen tests Jan. 24-Feb. 4

Pattaya will provide free coronavirus antigen tests Jan. 24-Feb. 4 at the Central Marina shopping mall.

The Chonburi Communicable Disease Committee on Jan. 4 approved a proposal to have Element Life Care Co. test 6,000 people over the ten days from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.







The committee also considered Pattaya’s request to restore Banglamung District as a tourist “sandbox,” which allows visitors to leave their hotels as long as they stay within the district.

The committee asked Pattaya Mayor Sonthaya Kunplome for specifics on how the city planned to keep people from traveling outside the area before forwarding the request to the Center for Covid-19 Situation Administration.



Chonburi health officials also said they want to add the Moderna Inc. Covid-19 vaccine as an option for those seeking booster shots.

































