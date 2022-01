During the season of giving and happiness, Thitipat Chirayunon (Run) the Marketing Communications Manager of Renaissance Pattaya Resort & Spa paid a goodwill visit to Pattaya Mail where he met with Nutsara Duangsri, the Sales & Marketing Manager. After fruitful discussions about the cooperation between our two firms, Run presented Khun Nuch with a lovely present both wished each other a Happy, Healthy and Prosperous New Year 2022.