Gen Prayut announces his retirement from politics

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha announced on Tuesday that he will leave politics and resign as a member of United Thai Nation Party or Ruam Thai Sang Chart Party.

He posted his announcement on Ruam Thai Sang Chart Party’s Facebook page.

He expressed his wish that the party’s leader and executive board members, as well as its members, will continue political activities with strong ideologies while protecting the country’s institutions and taking care of the Thai people.







Gen Prayut said that his efforts had made Thailand stronger in various areas.

He also mentioned his achievement of leading the country in combating the Covid-19 pandemic.

Prayut, 69, has ruled Thailand since 2014, when he seized power in a coup and became prime minister. He was the army chief when he toppled the elected goverment at that time.

In 2019, his party’s coalition won the most seats in parliament and he was elected leader with the backing of the senate. However, in May 14 general election his military-backed Ruam Thai Sang Chart Party finished fifth overall, winning only 36 seats of the 500 house seats – 23 constituency MPs and 13 party-list MPs.

The progressive Move Forward Party, which gained a huge following among young Thais for its reformist platform, won the most seats and the largest share of the popular vote.







A joint session of the Parliament was schudeled to vote for a new Prime Minister on July 13.

Gen. Prayut will remain caretaker premier until a new government is formed.

Also on Tuesday, Khun Ying Sudarat Keyuraphan, the head of the Thai Sang Thai Party, a member of the coalition led by Move Forward that is expected to form the next government, resigned as party-list MP. (TNA)

















