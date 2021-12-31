Bangkok people urged to keep guard raised against Covid at New Year’s feasts

New Year’s feasts at home or at restaurants are both susceptible to the spread of COVID-19, especially in light of the highly transmissible Omicron variant of the coronavirus. Aware of this fact, Bangkok City Hall is urging people to keep their guards raised against Covid by implementing the “Universal Prevention” disease prevention measures.







Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) Permanent Secretary Khachit Chatchawanit is asking for public cooperation in stringently observing disease control measures. People are urged to wear face masks at all times during which they are exposed to others. Masks must be worn correctly so they provide a tight seal around the face, except when having meals. However, Mr. Khachit said people should avoid chatting while having meals and make effort to put their masks back on when talking. He said people must also keep social distancing, wash their hands regularly and avoid activities with large crowds, especially those held indoors and in places with little air ventilation.



Meanwhile, the permanent secretary added that restaurants must comply with the COVID Free Setting measure by cleaning their tables and seats immediately before and after a group of customers. A wash sink for washing hands or alcohol gel bottles should be provided inside a restaurant. Personal utensil sets must be provided, seats must be distanced, the number of customers must be limited to avoid congestion, and customers are prohibited from getting food from the counters by themselves.







Mr. Khachit said restaurant staff must be vaccinated per the established criterion and the management needs to make sure that staff and customers observe the “Universal Prevention” measure for disease control. He added that collaboration from all parties on this front will enable a disease-free and happy festival period during New Year’s. (NNT)



























