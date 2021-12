With Pattaya “restaurants” open for Christmas, bar workers dug out their usual Santa’s helpers costumes to brighten up the holiday for the first time since 2019.

Christmas was canceled last year, as a national coronavirus closure order had already been issued by the time Santa Claus found a chimney in Thailand.

But Mrs. Claus, proactively dressed elves and North Pole helpers in short skirts, were out again throughout the city, including pubs on Soi Chaiyapoon.