Thailand’s industrial sector demands prompt distribution of booster dose to prevent next outbreak

According to the Federation of Thai Industries vice-chairman, Mr. Kriengkrai Thiennukul, Thailand should accelerate the coverage of 3rd shot vaccination to keep the Omicron situation under control.

Mr. Kriengkrai said the UK has about the same population as Thailand, but the UK has provided 3rd doses to about 20 million people so far. On the other hand, Thailand has given the 3rd dose to only 5 million people. He said the government should administer 45 million more booster doses within 3 months to prevent the Omicron outbreak from getting out of hand.







Regardless of the Omicron situation, the World Bank forecast that Thailand’s GDP would grow by 3.9-4 percent in 2022.

Meanwhile, the Joint Standing Committee on Commerce, Industry, and Banking expects the GDP to grow by 3-4.5 percent. This may be even worse as foreign countries may have to use lockdown measures again which means Thailand’s industry and other related sectors would again be impacted.

Meanwhile, National Shippers’ Council Chairman Chaichan Charoensuk believes the government must transparently inform its citizens of the Omicron situation. He said letting people search for information by themselves may lead to confusion.

He added Thailand’s manufacturing sector associated with exports is doing quite well. It grew by 16.4 percent in the first 11 months of 2021. However, it earned less profit year on year because oil prices have increased. The challenge for next year is to control the cost of production and product prices which are part of the possible inflation the country may face, Mr. Chaichan said.







Meanwhile, Thai Chamber of Commerce chairman Sanan Angubolkul praised the government for achieving the goal of providing 100 million doses of the Covid vaccine, along with its plan to administer more booster doses to the public. Moreover, the government also launched successful economic stimulus schemes such as the Half-Half scheme, and the We Travel Together campaign. However, there were some unsuccessful schemes such as Ying Chai Ying Dai, and the soft loan scheme, said Mr. Sanan. (NNT)



























