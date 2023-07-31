Bangkok outbound highways packed with 6-day break travelers

As the long-awaited holiday break commenced on July 28 with His Majesty the King’s birthday anniversary, the highways north of Bangkok experienced a significant surge in traffic volume. Vacationers and locals alike set out on their journeys to spend quality time with their families and friends, leading to extensive congestion on the outbound lanes.

Bang Pa-in district in Ayutthaya province bore the brunt of the situation as the large number of vehicles on the roads forced traffic to crawl at a snail’s pace. Moreover, the roads connecting to the Asian Highway also witnessed increased traffic, adding to the overall congestion and travel woes for motorists.







The holiday period, which extends until August 2, marks a time when numerous individuals seize the opportunity to visit their hometowns or embark on well-deserved vacations. As the caretaker government declared July 31 as an extra public holiday, a higher number of people were encouraged to undertake journeys upcountry, further exacerbating the situation on the already packed highways.

Travelers expressed their anticipation for this break, intending to make the most of the extended time off. However, as the influx of vehicles intensified, so did the traffic situation, leaving many commuters facing extended travel times and delays.







Authorities have urged motorists to exercise patience and caution while navigating through the congested roads. They have also advised using alternative routes wherever possible to ease the burden on the major highways.

As the holiday season continues, authorities said they will remain vigilant in ensuring the safety and smooth flow of traffic, implementing measures to alleviate congestion. (NNT)

















