Special train journey to Ayutthaya to celebrate HM the King’s birthday anniversary

The State Railway of Thailand (SRT) has arranged a special train journey to Ayutthaya province to celebrate His Majesty the King’s birthday anniversary on July 28. The trip, featuring iconic Japanese-made steam locomotives, departed from Bangkok’s Hua Lamphong railway terminal at 8.10 am and arrived in Ayutthaya at 10.20 am.







Passengers were provided with an opportunity to capture the timeless beauty of the steam locomotives, taking numerous photos as the train made its way through picturesque landscapes and historical landmarks.

Once in Ayutthaya, travelers were given six hours to tour the ancient capital, renowned for its architectural wonders and cultural significance. Visitors also explored famous temples and savor local delicacies, providing a truly enriching experience.







The Pacific-class steam locomotives, numbered 824 and 850, held historical significance as they were originally crafted by Japan’s Nippon Sharyo post-World War II. In 1949, they were introduced into SRT service, becoming an integral part of Thailand’s railway legacy. Kept in impeccable condition, these locomotives are now housed at the SRT’s Thonburi Locomotive Depot in Bangkok.

According to the SRT, the special train trip served as a significant symbol of the nation’s profound reverence for His Majesty the King while showcasing the country’s immense pride in its railway heritage. (NNT)

















