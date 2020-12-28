Bangkok orders strict COVID-19 prevention measures at nightclubs, bars, karaoke venues

Officials from the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) spot checked nightclubs, bars, and karaoke venues in Bang Kapi, urging operators to be stringent with the health and safety measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Deputy Governor of Bangkok Kriangyos Sudlabha, led City Hall officials on an inspection of nightclubs, bars, and similar venues in Soi Yothin Phatthana, Bang Kapi district.





Following the inspection, Mr Kriangyos said all venues inspected had well implemented health and safety measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19, from individual temperature screening at the entrance, social distancing in the venues, and a requirement for all customers to wear a face mask.

The inspectors found that both the venues and customers have been complying with the measures well.









The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration has ordered all district offices to inspect nightclubs, bars, restaurants, and entertainment venues for their implementation of anti COVID-19 measures. Legal action will be taken against venues that fail to implement such measures. (NNT)













