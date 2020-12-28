Thai police set up checkpoints for narcotics, weapons, and alcohol during New Year holidays

Police forces nationwide have joined forces to protect the safety of the general public during the New Year holidays, while promoting precautionary measures against COVID-19.

In Nakhon Ratchasima, the Provincial Police Region 3 Commissioner Pol Maj Gen Thakoon Nanthisiri, presided over the dispatching ceremony of crime suppression patrol units operating during the New Year holidays from 25th December 2020 to 3rd January 2021.







Government agencies in Nakhon Ratchasima have come together in this campaign to promote public safety through strict law enforcement, in order to give visitors to the province, as well as people returning to their hometown, peace of mind this New Year season.

In Nong Khai, the Commissioner of Nong Khai Provincial Police, Pol Maj Gen Kittisak Chamrasprasert has presided over the dispatching ceremony of similar public safety units, who will also be promoting preventative practices against the spread of COVID-19 while ensuring the safety of the public this holiday season.





These units are comprised of police officers, military officials, officials from the Mekong River Unit, and some 150 volunteer paramedics.

Officials in these units are authorized to carry out raids on suspicions locations to find narcotics, illegal articles, guns, and unauthorized weapons and ammunition. They will be setting up checkpoints to check the drivers’ alcohol level, as well as checking persons based on valid arrest warrants.

Service points will be set up as part of the campaign to promote self-protective measures against COVID-19 among the general public, which include wearing a face mask, frequent hand washing, social distancing, and avoiding crowded places. (NNT)















