Thailand identifies 121 new cases include 94 domestic, 8 returnees, and 18 foreign laborers

Thailand on Sunday identified 121 COVID-19 cases comprising 94 domestic cases, 8 returnees from foreign countries and 18 foreign laborers. There are now 38 provinces with cases related to the Samut Sakhon incident.

Thailand’s Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration or CCSA’s spokesperson Doctor Taweesin Visanuyothin detailed that there were 121 more cases comprising 8 returnees from foreign countries, 94 domestic cases, and 18 foreign laborers who were found to be positive, in the course of proactive testing.









Sunday’s cases raised Thailand’s accumulated number to 6,141 cases. There are also 9 more people who have recovered from the virus making total recoveries 4,161. The fatalities remain the same at 60 deaths.

Besides the confirmed number, there are also 49 people in Rayong, 1 in Sukhothai and 1 in Nakhon Nayok who are waiting for their test results. The provinces will make an announcement later when the results are out. Since the outbreak in the seafood market, there are already 38 provinces that located cases related to Samut Sakhon province.





CCSA committee also asked members of the public to keep a distance between each other, wear a face mask, wash their hands frequently, and register via ThaiChana when visiting any venue. With these measures, if any infections are detected, the authorities can trace the spreaders and related people quickly, as there is no lockdown or travel prohibition.

Meanwhile, provinces can assess and close venues that they feel run a risk of infecting clients, in accordance with the zoning system.

The spokesperson admitted that the cases in Rayong, are related to illegal businesses. This adds to the difficulties in a disease investigation. (NNT)













