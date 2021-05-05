Bangkok opens first field ICU facility for severely ill patients

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) will open its first field ICU facility, called Erawan 3 Hospital, which is equipped to take care of COVID-19 patients with severe symptoms.

Bangkok Governor Aswin Kwanmuang said the Chaloem Phra Kiat Stadium, in Thung Khru district, has been converted into a field hospital with a capacity of 432 patients. The hospital will be manned by medical professionals and supplied with appropriate equipment, including X-Ray machines, oximeters and a comprehensive telemedicine network, to ensure that the patients are monitored by doctors at all times.







Meanwhile, the governor said the serious outbreak of COVID-19 in Khlong Toei district should be contained within two weeks, adding that the BMA aims to vaccinate about 70% cent of the population, or 50,000 people in the district.

He said two vaccination facilities have been set up in Khlong Toey and each inoculated as many as 500 people on Tuesday and will be enhancing their capabilities to vaccinate up to 1,500 people per day.









