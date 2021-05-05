Drunk with mommy issues threatens deadly jump from Pattaya signboard

A drunk man with money and mommy issues climbed a Pattaya signboard threatening to kill himself.

Panupong Taralum, 24, was crying and complaining that his mother had insulted him and that he had other problems that made him want to end it all when a Nongprue Subdistrict rescue squad arrived May 4 at an advertising sign towering above Highway 7.

He was talked down after an hour and lowered to safety by a rescuer using an aerial truck.

Mother Sunan Taralum, 39, admitted she had been haranguing her drunk son telling him to get a job and save money. She said he was surprised Panupong reacted as he did.









