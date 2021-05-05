Thailand records first case of coronavirus variant first detected in Brazil from an overseas arrival

- COVID-19 situations in Thailand (new 2,112 confirmed cases)
- BMA aims to administer a large number of COVID-19 vaccination to risk groups in the capital
- The Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) has intensified efforts to contain the continuing surge of COVID-19 infections in Bangkok and its peripherals by setting up a body called “CCSA for Bangkok” so that each unit can work together in an integrated manner
- Thailand on Wednesday recorded its first case of a coronavirus variant first detected in Brazil from an overseas arrival in state quarantine
- The Army Medical Department has set up a new coordination center to help gather information from infected persons and relay the information to local public health authorities. The center can be contacted at 02-2705685-9 (24 hours.)
- May 5 is observed as the World Hand Hygiene Day (NNT)