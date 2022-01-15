Bangkok offers free antigen tests including southern bus terminal

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) is currently offering free COVID-19 tests at several locations across the capital, including at the Southern Bus Terminal in western Bangkok. The Government Pharmaceutical Organization (GPO) is also again selling affordable antigen test kits (ATKs) as demand increases amid the new Omicron wave.







The BMA and the city-run Ratchaphiphat Hospital currently operate a COVID-19 testing center at the Southern Bus Terminal in Taling Chan district, where people at-risk can get their antigen tests free-of-charge. The test site operates daily starting at 10AM and offers drive-through services.

Test results at the venue can be delivered within 30 minutes. To prevent crowding, testers are asked to leave the venue right after getting swabbed, with results delivered via LINE messaging application.



People who test positive will be followed up and enrolled in the Home Isolation program, with essential supplies delivered to their homes along with remote symptom monitoring by medical professionals.

In response to increasing demand and higher prices for home-use ATKs, the GPO has started selling affordable and quality kits at 35 baht per set, now available at eight GPO-owned drugstores.

To ensure fair distribution, customers are allowed to purchase up to 20 kits per person, with a limited number available at each selling location.

The GPO initially stocked up 3 million test kits for sale, but ordered an additional 3.5 million kits to support the supply.(NNT)



























