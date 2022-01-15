Pattaya’s Koh Larn Island remains open under strict safety measures

Chonburi has mandated additional measures to prevent and reduce the spread of COVID-19 among tourists who travel to KohLarn, as the eastern province continues to report the highest number of new cases in Thailand.







Pattaya Mayor Sontaya Kunplome revealed that communities on Koh Larn and Pattaya City administrators resolved not to seal off LarnIsland to tourists, but will instead implement additional disease control measures. Travelers heading to KohLarn who are deemed COVID risks will be isolated for further testing and treatment. This will also apply to those who had high-risk contact with such individuals. Sontaya said Pattaya City is keeping Koh Larn open so tourism-related businesses can continue operating.



In Siracha district of Chonburi, Sriracha Municipality Deputy Mayor Korawan Temiyason disclosed that all 3 schools under the municipality’s jurisdiction are ready to resume on-site classes on Tuesday (18 Jan). Students will be tested via the ATK method on Monday (17 Jan) ahead of the resumption, with the test to be administered every week. She also said personnel at the schools must be fully inoculated against COVID-19 and will also be administered an ATK test before on-site classes resume.







Recently, the number of new COVID cases in Chonburi province has been topping the list of provinces with the highest number of new infections in Thailand. 825 new infections were reported on Friday (14 Jan), with 8,293 patients currently undergoing isolation or treatment.(NNT)



























