Thailand ‘Co-Pay’ program subsidies 50% of food, drink, and general goods

Deputy Prime Minister SupattanapongPunmeechaow said the government is studying the rollout of the next phase of the Half-Half copay subsidy scheme to stimulate spending.

The 4th phase of the scheme was approved by the cabinet on December 21 last year as the 3rd phase expired on December 31.







The fourth phase is scheduled to run between March and April this year.

The co-pay scheme sees the government subsidizing 50% of food, drink, and general goods with a limit of 150 baht per person per day. For instance, if a product costs 300 baht, the state pays 150 baht and the remaining 150 baht comes out of the participant’s pocket.



The third phase had 26.4 million participants, with total spending of 224 billion baht. Of the total spending, 114 billion baht was spent by participants, with the remainder through the state subsidy.

Regarding the government’s subsidy programs, Deputy Prime Minister Supattanapong said the government was also planning to launch other measures to bolster consumption, such as an incentive to increase electric vehicle purchases this year.

The deputy prime minister admitted the government is concerned about the increase in the prices of goods. He promised the administration will try its best to curb the sharp rise. (NNT)



























