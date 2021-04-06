Bangkok new spread prompts entertainment venues in cluster area 14-day shut down

Following a recent cluster of COVID-19 infections in entertainment venues in Bangkok, the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration’s (BMA) Committee on the Communicable Diseases has ordered entertainment venues in Watthana, Khlong Toei and Bang Khae districts to be shut down for 14 days, starting today (April 6).







All district offices in Bangkok have been instructed to be strict in inspecting entertainment venues. If any venue fails to take the disease-control protocols seriously, the BMA will issue an order to shut it down for three days. The committee will reevaluate the venue, if it still fails to comply.







Proactive screening was conducted in Thong Lor, Watthana district, in the past three days. Officials screened 1,177 people working in entertainment venues in Thong Lor, and found 118 new positive cases, while others were negative cases or awaiting results. Previously, 45 positive cases were reported in the area.



Today, the BMA’s Department of Health has set up a vaccination site at the Public Health Service Center 21 in That Thong temple. The department is to provide COVID-19 vaccinations to 300 people, who were in close contact with those in entertainment venues. The vaccination site will then move to Saeng Thip Sports Ground in Soi Pridi Banomyong 2 for three days, with officials planning to vaccinate 600 people a day.











