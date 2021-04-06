‘Amazing Thailand Expat Golf Tournament Series’ at Siam Country Club Pattaya on June 4

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) is organizing two special golf tournaments, the Minister Cup 2021 and the Amazing Thailand Expat Golf Tournament Series 2021, to promote golfing experiences in the kingdom among expatriate residents.



The Minister Cup 2021, taking place on 4 April, 2021, at the Alpine Golf Club Bangkok, is a friendship golf tournament between diplomats of foreign embassies, representatives of foreign chambers of commerce, and high-ranking officials from Thailand’s Ministry of Tourism and Sports. During the event, Thai tourism officials also shared the latest update on Thailand’s COVID-19 situation and the government’s policies concerning expats in Thailand.







The Amazing Thailand Expat Golf Tournament Series 2021 is scheduled to take place on 4 June, 2021, at the Siam Country Club Pattaya Old Course in Chonburi to encourage expats to travel more domestically and to discover some of the Amazing Thailand experiences that can be enjoyed everywhere up and down the country.







H.E. Mr. Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn, Minister of Tourism and Sports, said, “Both golf tournaments are being organized in line with the Royal Thai Government’s ‘Stay Play Safe’ policy under a collaboration between the Ministry of Tourism and Sports, Ministry of Public Health, and other tourism-related public and private organisations. The aim is to build confidence in Thailand’s public health measures against COVID-19, while strengthening the economy with stimulus packages.”



Also forming part of the ‘Stay Play Safe’ policy is the Amazing Thailand Safety and Health Administration (SHA) project, a unique certification scheme launched in May 2020, to prepare the Thai tourism industry for the recovery period post-COVID-19 pandemic and enhance confidence among international and domestic tourists as well as expats. Currently, a total of 8,416 businesses and entrepreneurs in 10 key sectors across the country have been awarded the Amazing Thailand SHA certificate.



Minister Phiphat added that, “The ‘Stay Play Safe’ project also extends to the large expatriate population in Thailand with the Ministry of Tourism and Sports and relevant agencies including TAT, the Sports Authority of Thailand, and the Designated Areas for Sustainable Tourism Administration or DASTA working together to encourage expats to take a journey domestically and to explore some of the Amazing Thailand experiences, ranging from leisure to sports tourism.”

TAT has also been proactive in its tourism promotions and activities specially designed for expatriate residents to encourage them to travel more domestically and enjoy Thailand’s many attractions.

Mr. Tanes Petsuwan, Deputy Governor for Marketing Communications, said, “Thailand’s COVID-19 restrictions are currently being relaxed in most areas as the overall situation has improved, thanks to the hard work and contribution of everyone involved, from the government officials and medical personnel to the general public. Through this difficult time, TAT has continued to communicate with all ‘friends of Thailand’ overseas as well as in the expat community that Thailand remains one of the world’s top destinations.”

While reiterating that Thailand has maintained high standards, consistent implementation of public health policies, TAT has been showcasing a variety of tourist attractions and activities to the expat community in Thailand through a series of experiential trips and tourism promotions.







These included: the trip to Khung Bang Kachao, the “Lung of Bangkok” on 29 August, 2020; the Expat Fair 2020 (Expat Travel Deal 2020) at the EmQuartier shopping mall in Bangkok on 11-13 September, 2020; the trip to Chiang Khan, Loei on 10-11 October, 2020, and the Ratchaburi canal tour on 28 November, 2020, to name but a few.











