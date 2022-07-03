Bangkok named No. 1 city in Southeast Asia; Phuket No. 1 island in inaugural ‘Asia’s Best Awards’

Bangkok has been named the No. 1 city in Southeast Asia and Phuket the No. 1 island in Southeast Asia, in the inaugural ‘Asia’s Best Awards’ from Travel + Leisure Southeast Asia.

Chiang Mai also made it onto the list of the top 10 best cities in Southeast Asia, coming in at 6th place. Ko Samui and Ko Phi Phi also made it onto the list of top 10 best islands in Southeast Asia, in 2nd place and 9th place, respectively.







Travel + Leisure Southeast Asia said of Bangkok: “If warm smiles, spicy street food, and feeling the wind in your hair as you glide through the city on a motorbike or tuk-tuk are appealing, Bangkok certainly hits the mark. If you prefer high-thread count linen in your private-pool suites and Michelin-starred meals, the city also has you covered. Whether you’re just spending a night en route to the islands, using Bangkok as a hub for further exploration of Southeast Asia, or visiting for what we advocate should be a dedicated vacation in its own right, there is no shortage of options.”







Of Phuket, it said “In addition to the sandy stretches of postcards and the buzz of Patong, Phuket is home to a wide range of neighbourhoods – do you want uber-luxury, beach club party vibe, local hipster, family friendly, or yoga and detox? There is plenty of unique accommodation, outdoor activities, and attractions to explore on Thailand’s largest island. And wow, is Phuket Town coming into its own; take a day’s break from the beach for photogenic Sino-Portuguese architecture, and a thriving food and bev scene.”

In the Asia’s Best Awards 2022, readers voted on a number of categories including their favourite hotels, resorts, restaurants, and bars throughout the Southeast Asian region, with various ‘best of’ lists for Cambodia, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Malaysia, Maldives, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam.

For Thailand, the lists include Best City Hotels, Best Beach Resorts, Best Upcountry Resorts, Best Hotel Pools, Best Hotel Bars, Best Hotel Spas, Best Beach Clubs, and Best New Openings In Thailand 2021 (hotels, restaurants, and bars).

















































