2 million tourists visited Thailand January-June; mainly from India, SE Asia and the U.S.

Thailand is expected to see over 7 million tourists visit the kingdom in the second half of this year, generating total revenue of around 1.27 trillion baht for the Thai economy.

According to Government Spokesperson Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana, the Ministry of Tourism and Sports has reported a total of over 1,978,000 foreign visitors entering Thailand between January 1 to June 28, generating total revenue of around 114 billion baht. The majority of air travelers came from India, Singapore, Malaysia, Vietnam and the United States. Tourists arriving by land mostly came from Malaysia, Laos, Cambodia, Vietnam and China.







According to the ministry’s forecast, roughly 2.7 million tourists will visit Thailand between July and September, with another 4.5 million visiting between October and December. Total arrivals should number around 9.32 million, generating revenue of around 1.27 trillion baht.



The government spokesperson added that the fourth phase of the We Travel Together campaign has received positive feedback from the public, with more registrations for the program preceding upcoming holidays this month. He also said businesses and hotels participating in the program have indicated their readiness to accommodate tourists.

The government is urging operators to provide fair accommodations and services to help revitalize the tourism sector and the national economy.(NNT)

































